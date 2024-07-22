Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 79,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 191,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.2 %

EXPD stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,291. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.29. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.