Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 19,678 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.31. 1,513,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

