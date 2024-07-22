Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 19,678 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.31. 1,513,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.
Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
