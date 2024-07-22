Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 199.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after acquiring an additional 346,214 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 264,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 208,240 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,609,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

