Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 19,682 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its position in FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FMC by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

FMC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

