Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of QuantumScape worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 301,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QS. UBS Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. 13,837,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,401,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,562 shares of company stock worth $4,869,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

