Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,867 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,746,000 after buying an additional 1,572,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,740,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,982,000 after buying an additional 260,924 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 1,758,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,251,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $50,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN remained flat at $12.42 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $14.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

