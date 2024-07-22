Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HRMY stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 263,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,199. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07.
Several research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Citigroup started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
