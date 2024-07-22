Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 263,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,199. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Citigroup started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

