Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $4.13 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after acquiring an additional 292,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.86. 1,070,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,768. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

