Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.28. 708,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,408. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

