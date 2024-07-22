Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.74. 1,691,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.41. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $158.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

