Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Banner as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Banner by 35,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Performance

Banner stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.15. 413,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.06. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97.

Banner Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Banner’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Banner

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.