Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.30% of Safehold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 272,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. Safehold’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently -157.78%.

SAFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

