Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.33 and a 200 day moving average of $336.84. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

