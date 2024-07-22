Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 17,668 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of DigitalBridge Group worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DBRG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,950. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.