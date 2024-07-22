Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 163.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $75.74. 1,281,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,376. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

View Our Latest Report on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.