Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 122,005 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,005 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RITM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.