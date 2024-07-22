Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 24,363 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,363 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.13% of TEGNA worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 198,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,371,000 after buying an additional 1,471,691 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 3.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.79. 1,891,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,707. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

