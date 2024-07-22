Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 250 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE EOG traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,811. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.