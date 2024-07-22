Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,510 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.11% of M/I Homes worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,838,000 after acquiring an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 670.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

MHO traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.90. The company had a trading volume of 308,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $160.49.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

