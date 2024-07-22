Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 554 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,911. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.10.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

