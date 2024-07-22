Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,560. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

