Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Baisong Mei Sells 6,619 Shares

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Baisong Mei also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Baisong Mei sold 511 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $2,810.50.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. 1,853,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 66.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 481.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.