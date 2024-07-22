Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 34,629 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.24.

ENLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,619,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,873 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,001,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

