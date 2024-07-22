EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $129.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.11. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

