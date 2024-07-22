Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 22nd (ACAD, ADVM, ALX, AROW, BMRN, BSIG, FITB, FUNC, GDDY, MTRN)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 22nd:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

