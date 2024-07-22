Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 22nd (ACAD, ADVM, ALX, AROW, BMRN, BSIG, FITB, FUNC, GDDY, MTRN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 22nd:
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
