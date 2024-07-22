ERC20 Trading 52.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. ERC20 has a market cap of $19.53 million and approximately $87.61 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,486.36 or 0.99955239 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00072620 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01791284 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

