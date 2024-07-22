Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Essent Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.5 %

ESNT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.92. 750,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,533. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

