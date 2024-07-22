Evercore ISI Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $410.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $455.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.72. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $456.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

