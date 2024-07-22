Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Performance

EXETF opened at $5.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Get Extendicare alerts:

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.