FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $426.10. 84,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.97 and its 200-day moving average is $442.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

View Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.