FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.94

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 106174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

