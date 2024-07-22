Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $18,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $324,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.85. The company had a trading volume of 224,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,975. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

