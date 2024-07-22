Financial Contrast: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) vs. Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals 6.33% -39.41% 8.46% Zura Bio N/A -64.56% -50.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Zura Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $21.25 million 8.22 -$16.05 million $0.03 213.00 Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Zura Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Zura Bio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Zura Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zura Bio 0 0 5 1 3.17

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.39%. Zura Bio has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 465.90%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

