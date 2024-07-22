First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Financial Analysis

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TRX Gold and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $38.32 million 3.02 $2.25 million N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $573.80 million 3.09 -$135.11 million ($0.16) -38.19

Analyst Recommendations

TRX Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TRX Gold and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33

TRX Gold currently has a consensus price target of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 279.06%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 107.31%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -3.06% -3.84% -2.71% First Majestic Silver -9.18% -3.28% -2.25%

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

