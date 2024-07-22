First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $61,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,118. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

