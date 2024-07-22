Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. 87,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,805. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $15.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

