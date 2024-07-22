Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to Buy by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

