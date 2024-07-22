Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.60

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 30406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.