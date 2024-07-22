FTAI Aviation (FTAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect FTAI Aviation to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FTAI Aviation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.9 %

FTAI stock opened at $102.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $111.02.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on FTAI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

