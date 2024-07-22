Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $18.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FULT opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

