Fusionist (ACE) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Fusionist token can now be bought for $3.12 or 0.00004626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $105.29 million and approximately $23.58 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusionist has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 3.14139204 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $20,941,162.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

