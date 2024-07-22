GateToken One Day Trading Volume Tops $215.37 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $721.78 million and approximately $215.37 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.74 or 0.00011467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,486.36 or 0.99955239 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00072620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,230,679 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,235,752.36934367 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.865161 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,803,125.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

