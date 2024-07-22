GateToken Price Tops $7.74 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $721.82 million and approximately $214.65 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $7.74 or 0.00011495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,355.28 or 0.99996389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00072835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,225,336 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,235,752.36934367 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.865161 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,803,125.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

