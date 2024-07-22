Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Gentex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.32 on Monday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.