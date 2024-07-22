Genuine Parts (GPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

