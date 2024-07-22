Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.75

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.
