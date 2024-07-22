Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GO. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.82.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 35.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

