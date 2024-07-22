Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Cut to $435.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $445.00 to $435.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GPI traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.56. 29,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $228.84 and a 12-month high of $323.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.