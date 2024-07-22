Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 10,351 shares.The stock last traded at $14.21 and had previously closed at $14.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Guild Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $881.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Manuel Neylan acquired 1,984 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

