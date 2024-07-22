Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Five Point by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,577,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five Point by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Five Point by 19.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 828,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Five Point by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 121,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Point by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

FPH remained flat at $3.13 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 99,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $308,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,792 shares in the company, valued at $172,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,676 shares of company stock worth $396,312. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

